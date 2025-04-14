Customs officials at Mumbai's CSMI Airport arrested a foreign passenger who had internally concealed 785 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at Rs 7.85 crore. The passenger was intercepted based on profiling and placed under arrest following medical examination.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Foreign national held at Mumbai airport with 785 grams of suspected cocaine worth Rs 7.85 crore x 00:00

Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, have arrested a foreign national in connection with the seizure of 785 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 7.85 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release issued on Monday, the incident occurred on 9th and 10th April 2025, following a targeted profiling operation by customs officers.

The individual in question arrived in Mumbai aboard Flight No. UR430 on 9 April 2025. Upon arrival, the passenger was intercepted by vigilant Customs personnel, who observed signs of visible nervousness and discomfort during preliminary questioning. These behavioural cues led to further examination.

Medical investigations subsequently revealed that the foreign national had internally concealed numerous yellow-coloured pellets. Under close medical supervision, and in accordance with legal procedure, a total of 785 grams of a white crumbled substance - suspected to be cocaine - was recovered from the individual's body.

The recovery process was conducted through due legal documentation under a Panchanama dated 13 April 2025. Preliminary valuation placed the contraband’s market worth at approximately Rs 7.85 crore.

Following the recovery, the passenger was placed under arrest under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Further details regarding the nationality of the accused or the origin of the illicit cargo remain under investigation at this stage.