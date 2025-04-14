Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Foreign national held at Mumbai airport with 785 grams of suspected cocaine worth Rs 785 crore

Foreign national held at Mumbai airport with 785 grams of suspected cocaine worth Rs 7.85 crore

Updated on: 14 April,2025 02:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Customs officials at Mumbai's CSMI Airport arrested a foreign passenger who had internally concealed 785 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at Rs 7.85 crore. The passenger was intercepted based on profiling and placed under arrest following medical examination.

Foreign national held at Mumbai airport with 785 grams of suspected cocaine worth Rs 7.85 crore

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Foreign national held at Mumbai airport with 785 grams of suspected cocaine worth Rs 7.85 crore
x
00:00

Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, have arrested a foreign national in connection with the seizure of 785 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 7.85 crore.


According to a press release issued on Monday, the incident occurred on 9th and 10th April 2025, following a targeted profiling operation by customs officers.


The individual in question arrived in Mumbai aboard Flight No. UR430 on 9 April 2025. Upon arrival, the passenger was intercepted by vigilant Customs personnel, who observed signs of visible nervousness and discomfort during preliminary questioning. These behavioural cues led to further examination.


Medical investigations subsequently revealed that the foreign national had internally concealed numerous yellow-coloured pellets. Under close medical supervision, and in accordance with legal procedure, a total of 785 grams of a white crumbled substance - suspected to be cocaine - was recovered from the individual's body.

The recovery process was conducted through due legal documentation under a Panchanama dated 13 April 2025. Preliminary valuation placed the contraband’s market worth at approximately Rs 7.85 crore.

Following the recovery, the passenger was placed under arrest under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Further details regarding the nationality of the accused or the origin of the illicit cargo remain under investigation at this stage.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chhatrapati shivaji international airport mumbai customs mumbai news mumbai crime news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK