At 41, Gauahar Khan says she is 'equally nervous' for her second pregnancy

Updated on: 14 April,2025 02:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Gauahar Khan revealed that she still feels like it’s her first time and is excited. She also opened up about not letting her pregnancy get in the way of work and asserted that she’s always been a working mom

At 41, Gauahar Khan says she is 'equally nervous' for her second pregnancy

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Pic/Instagram

At 41, Gauahar Khan says she is 'equally nervous' for her second pregnancy
Bollywood beauty and reality television star Gauahar Khan, who announced her second pregnancy earlier this month with husband Zaid Darbar, got candid about embracing motherhood again. In a recent interview, Gauahar revealed that she still feels like it’s her first time and is excited. She also opened up about not letting her pregnancy get in the way of work and asserted that she’s always been a working mom. 


Gauahar Khan on second pregnancy 


In an interview with ETimes, Gauahar shared, “It is very different. Each pregnancy is different. I'm equally nervous for the second one. You still wonder whether you are doing everything right. I feel like I'm going through it for the first time. I am excited, elated, and overjoyed… You get to experience the same feelings again. You still feel those pulls, and you’re still making those calls to the doctors. If I need my calm, I call Zaid. He's my biggest support.”


Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar exchanged vows on December 25, 2020, in a stunning Mumbai ceremony attended by their closest family and friends. Their wedding was a fairytale affair, filled with love and joy. On May 10, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Zehaan. 

‘We take mothers for granted’

Gauahar further added that motherhood has made her appreciate her mother a lot more. “We just take mothers for granted. Mothers are just something else, and you realise that only when you become a mother,” she said. 

The actor, who continues to work while flaunting her bump, added, "During my first pregnancy, I was shooting an action show till the fourth month. This time around, too, I was shooting some action scenes till the third month. Work-wise, I will continue until I can. When I was pregnant with Zehaan, I had worked till the eighth month."

Gauahar Khan’s work front 

Gauahar was last seen in Fauji 2, the second installment of the Doordarshan show that first brought Shah Rukh Khan to the forefront in 1989. The series is based on a story by Vishal Chaturvedi. It is produced and creatively directed by Sandeep Singh, with Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi as co-producers.

gauhar khan Zaid Darbar pregnancy television news Entertainment News

