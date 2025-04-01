Breaking News
Abir Gulaal teaser: Fawad Khan flirts with Vaani Kapoor using Bollywood song, watch

Updated on: 01 April,2025 12:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Fawad Khan is all set to make a comeback to the Indian screen after eight years. The teaser of his Indian comeback romantic comedy Abir Gulaal has been dropped online

Still from Abir Gulaal

Fawad Khan was last seen on Indian screens in 2016 in the Karan Johar film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. After that, a ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following political tensions, led to Fawad staying away from Bollywood. However, the actor will soon be seen in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, opposite Indian actress Vaani Kapoor. The makers of the romantic comedy have now dropped its first teaser.


Abir Gulaal teaser


The teaser begins with Fawad singing the Hindi song 'Kuch Na Kaho' while seated in the driver's seat of a car. In the passenger seat, Vaani Kapoor listens, mesmerized by his soulful singing.


As Fawad stops, Vaani, with a gleeful smile, asks, "Abir Singh, flirt kar rahe ho?"

Fawad, with his signature charm, looks at her and responds, "Do you want me to?" This leaves Vaani both stumped and impressed, while the rain outside adds to the romantic vibe of the scene.

The makers have also revealed the film’s release date—May 9, 2025. Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal features an ensemble cast, including Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vora, Amrit Sandhu, Sujoy De, and Dev Agrawal. The music has been composed by Amit Trivedi, while the film is produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, Rakesh Sippy, and Firuzi Khan.

The story revolves around two emotionally wounded individuals who inadvertently help each other heal. Abir Gulaal derives its name from its lead characters—Fawad plays Abir, a London-based Indian chef, while Vaani portrays Gulaal, a traditional woman from Jaipur.

Fawad Khan’s journey in Bollywood

Fawad made his Indian cinema debut in 2014 with the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat, a romantic comedy-drama directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film, loosely based on the 1980 classic of the same name, also featured Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aamir Raza Hussain.

He later starred alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, directed by Shakun Batra. His last Bollywood appearance was in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

In 2016, a ban on Pakistani artists in India was imposed following the Uri attack, which was further upheld in 2019 by the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA). However, in October 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition seeking to ban cross-border collaborations, stating that such a move would be a step backward in fostering peace, unity, and cultural harmony. With Abir Gulaal being an Indian production, the makers are optimistic about a smooth release in cinemas.

