Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to open 17th edition of India Couture Week, check out complete schedule

Sandeep Khosla

It's that time of the year when Delhiites get ready to experience the aura of fashion at the India Couture Week (ICW). Soon a new edition of the prestigious gala will take place in the national capital where ace designers are expected to enthrall the audience by weaving magic through fashion.

On Monday, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) disclosed the schedule of The Hyundai India Couture Week 2024, in collaboration with Reliance Brands.

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla will open this year's event with their exquisite collection. Falguni Shane Peacock will present their collection on the finale day. The 17th edition will kick-start from July 24 and run till July 31.

Spanning eight days, ICW 2024 will also witness designers Amit Aggarwal, Dolly J, Gaurav Gupta, Jayanti Reddy, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rimzim Dadu, Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, and Tarun Tahiliani showcasing their collections.

Here's the detailed schedule for all fashion lovers out there

July 24 (Wednesday)

Opening show ASAL & MARD by ABU SANDEEP

(Dubrar Hall, Taj Palace)

July 25 (Thursday)

08: 30 pm - Roseroom BY Isha Jajodia (Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace)

09:30 pm - Suneet Varma(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

July 26 (Friday)

08:00 pm - Siddartha Tytler(Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace)

09:30 pm | Kunal Rawal (Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

July 27 (Saturday)

08:00 pm - Dolly J(Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace)

09:30 pm - JJ Valaya

(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

July 28 (Sunday)

08:00 pm - Amit Aggarwal(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

09:30 pm - Rahul Mishra(The Ashok)

July 29 (Monday)

08:00 pm - Jayanti Reddy

(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

09:30 pm - Gaurav Gupta Couture

(The Ashok)

July 30 (Tuesday)

08:00 pm - Rimzim Dadu

(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

09:30 pm -Tarun Tahiliani

(The Ashok)

July 31 (Wednesday)

Closing Show08:30 pm - Falguni Shane Peacock

(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

