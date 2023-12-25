Breaking News
Mumbai cop killed after his throat gets slit by kite string in Vakola
Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases; nine of them JN.1 infections
Maharashtra: Seven college students booked for attacking, injuring teen in Thane
Mumbai: Man killed, five injured in firing in Chunabhatti
WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Action on the airstrip

Action on the airstrip

Updated on: 25 December,2023 06:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Chandu Champion director built a runway set in Ghatkopar, where Kartik shot a scene with a crowd of 200

Action on the airstrip

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan

Listen to this article
Action on the airstrip
x
00:00

In September, Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan took their maiden collaboration, Chandu Champion, on floors in London. It was followed by an extensive schedule in Kashmir. Now, in the film’s last leg, the team has been shooting relentlessly across different pockets of Mumbai. mid-day has learnt that Khan recently had an elaborate set of a runway built at Ghatkopar Police Ground to film a critical sequence in the biopic of Murlikant Petkar.


It turns out that over the past three days, the leading man canned the sequence with a crowd of 200 people. A source reveals, “The scene, which comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative, needed a massive crowd. Kabir is known for his attention to detail. The director had earmarked three days for the set-piece, ensuring that he shot it exactly how it had played out in real life.” The unit has taken a break for Christmas today, and another for New Year. Other than that, they are making brisk progress through the schedule, and hope to wrap up the film in January. 


Chandu Champion is an important project for Aaryan, who has been known for his light-hearted roles so far. With the biopic, he steps into the shoes of Petkar, who sustained grave injuries in the 1965 India-Pakistan War and rose against the odds to become India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan kabir khan bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK