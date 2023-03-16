Vidyut Jammwal breaks up with girlfriend Nandita Mahtani after being engaged for two years

Two years after getting engaged, Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani are reportedly breaking up

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani. Pic/PTI

Action star Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani have reportedly called it quits after being engaged for two years.



According to a source close to IANS, Vidyut and Nandita were seen attending the haldi ceremony of Deanne Pandey's daughter on Wednesday, however the two were seen maintaining a distance from each other.



'Vidyut's reclusiveness in the social circuit is a reason behind their distance,' said the source from the Haldi ceremony.



It was in 2021, when the two got engaged at the Taj Mahal in Agra, and confirmed it on social media.



However, the source concluded that they are respectful towards each other, good friends and are there for each other.

Vidyut Jammwal made his Bollywood debut in the film ‘Force’ with John Abraham and Genelia Dsouza, which was a remake of the Tamil film ‘Kaakha Kaakha'. Jammwal played a negative role in the film, and he won multiple awards for his character in the film.

Vidyut was recently seen in the action thriller ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’ written and directed by Faruk Kabir. The film was a sequel to the 2020 film ‘Khuda Haafiz’ it stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. He has worked in films like ‘Commando’, ‘Commando 2’,'Commando 3' ‘Baadshaho’, 'Khuda Haafiz', and ‘Sanak’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will be seen in his upcoming high-octane sports action film titled Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh…Jiyegaa! along with Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is the second collaboration between the actor and his 2019 action thriller film Commando 3’s director, Aditya Datt. ‘Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh…Jiyegaa’ will be the India’s first ever extreme action sports film, Crakk is jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Parag Sanghvi under the banners of Action Hero Films and PZ Pictures.

(with inputs from IANS)