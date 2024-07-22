Terming Kapoor as the ‘whole orchestra’ of Ulajh, Gulshan Devaiah says he took up the thriller for its intriguing script rather than his character’s scope

Gulshan Devaiah

During our chat with Gulshan Devaiah, we are seated in front of a large poster of Ulajh. Looking at that, the first thing he tells us is, “It’s Janhvi’s [Kapoor] film. Her face is front and centre. She is the whole orchestra.” What then drove Devaiah to star in Sudhanshu Saria’s directorial venture? “It’s a great story and an interesting character. Ulajh [is the film equivalent of] going to your favourite restaurant and ordering the same dish. But within that same parameter, this film offers something new. I had so many moments where I went, ‘Oh, I did not see that coming.’ Also, I don’t think I have looked this nice ever. It was Sudhanshu’s idea to get me a beard.”

Janhvi Kapoor plays an IFS officer in the thriller

Set in the world of Indian Foreign Services, the thriller boasts an impressive cast of Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang and Roshan Mathew. The coming together of so many powerful actors indicates a meritorious story. It’s natural to ask Devaiah if he will ever star in a movie where the story is great, but his character, relatively weak. “It’s different for different movies. My favourite work is A Death in the Gunj [2016]. I was approached for the part that Ranvir Shorey played eventually. But when they insisted that I be in the film, I did the role [of Nandu]. The part should excite me and the film should be good for my career.”

Considering the actor has grown up on a diet of James Bond, the Kingsman and the Don franchises, being a part of a spy thriller was a tempting offer. Ulajh, he says, is more about smarts than style. “My approach for this film was reading the script again and again. Also, in each character, I add something that is away from who I am. I discussed my ideas with Sudhanshu; Janhvi had some ideas for my character, and we put it all together.”

How does he feel about starring in a movie that still needs a star to front it? “Janhvi is the film’s protagonist. It’s there in the script. I don’t want to say, ‘I am very confident about my role, I am not insecure’. That’s stupid. I was intrigued to see what I can do here.”

With Kapoor at the forefront, Ulajh also busts the myth that spy movies are a male bastion. He agrees, saying, “Female stars are capable of kicking ass and drawing audiences [to theatres]. Action is not a male-dominated genre anymore.”