Sibling time! Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor spotted at Arjun Kapoor's house for Anshula's midnight birthday celebration 

Updated on: 29 December,2023 08:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actor Janhvi Kapoor along with Khushi and father Boney were spotted at Arjun Kapoor's residence on Friday night to celebrate Anshula's birthday

Sibling time! Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor spotted at Arjun Kapoor's house for Anshula's midnight birthday celebration 

Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor (All pics/Yogen Shah)

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula is celebrating her birthday today. She rang in her birthday surrounded by family. Anshula and Arjun's half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted leaving Arjun's residence with father Boney Kapoor after a midnight cake cutting. The Kapoor sisters were seen in casual and sans make-up as they came to celebrate their sister's birthday. 


Janhvi was seen in a white crop top and matching pajamas and had her hair untied. Khushi, on the other hand, was in a yellow T-shirt and grey pajamas paired with slippers. She tied her hair up in a messy bun. Boney Kapoor was seen in a blue t-shirt and pants. 


 
 
 
 
 
Anshula Kapoor is Boney Kapoor's second child with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. Arjun is the oldest son of the film producer. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney's kids with later actress Sridevi. It was recently revaled that Nahsula is currently dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar.  On his birthday last month, she had expressed how happy he made her. She had written in her birthday message for him, "Happy birthday to the reason I smile my biggest smiles. Thank you for making me feel loved every single day. For making my okay days turn into amaze days. Promise I'll always laugh at even your lamest jokes forever. Easy breezy @rohanthakkar1511." Unlike Arjun, Janvhi, and Khushia, Anshual did not opt for a career in the movies. She is an entrepreneur. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in the film 'Mrs and Mr Mahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has Ulajh with Roshan Matthews and Gulshan Devaiah and the Telugu film Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in the pipeline. 

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, has stepped into the film industry as an actor. Earlier this month, she made her debut with the Netflix film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also marked the first for actors Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, and Vedang Raina. 

