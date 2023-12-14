Actor Mrunal Thakur had her fan moment during her visit to New York City (NYC). She met the Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and clicked a picture with him

Actor Mrunal Thakur shared a fan-girl moment as she met the 'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe in New York. She took to Instagram and shared a video on her stories in which Daniel is seen clicking selfies with his fans and Mrunal can be heard screaming in the background, "Daniel, we love you, Daniel." The actor who heard her acknowledged by looking at her.

In another post, she posed with Radcliffe for a selfie along with her sister Lochan. Daniel can be seen wearing a white face mask in the picture. Mrunal and her sister can be seen flashing their smiles in the stunning picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in the romantic film 'Hi Nanna' which also starred south actor Nani in the lead roles. The film was released on the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. "Hi Nanna is special, and Yashna is my most special character to date. In Nani, I had a co-star with whom I made a great pair. He is kind, and we make a good unit,” the actress said in a recent interview with Mid-day.

Recently, Telugu star Allu Arjun penned down an appreciation post for the team 'Hi Nanna'.

Taking to X, he wrote in the caption, "Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna . What a sweet warm film . Truly heart touching. Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani Garu. And my respects for green lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light. "

While praising Mrunal, he added, "Dear @Mrunal0801. Your sweetness is haunting on the screen. It's Beautiful like you. "

He continued appreciating Kiara Khanna, who played Nani's daughter in the film and said, "#BabyKiara ! My darling ... your are melting hearts with ur cuteness. Enough! Go to school now"

Apart from this, she was also seen in the comedy film 'Aankh Micholi' alongside Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film was helmed by Umesh Shukla. Mrunal is currently shooting for her third Telugu film 'Family Star' with Vijay Deverakonda. "We often discuss our common experiences in the two industries we both work in. We are both in the US right now, and interacting with our fans here has been heartening. Vijay is a supportive co-actor,” she says of the film titled Family Star.