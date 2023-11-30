Breaking News
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's vacation pictures displayed at 'Hi Nanna' event; Mrunal Thakur expresses surprise

Updated on: 30 November,2023 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's holiday pictures were displayed on the big screen during the Hi Nanna pre-release event in Visakhapatnam recently

The team of 'Hi Nanna', an upcoming Telugu film starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur had their pre-release event in Visakhapatnam recently. Now a small clip from the event has gone viral on social media. The reason being Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. While the two actors have nothing to do with the film, pictures of them from their holiday was displayed at the event on the big screen. This has left fans of the actor infuriated with some calling it 'cheap promotional stunts'. 


At the event, when anchor Suma was talking to Mrunal Thakur and Nani seated among the audience, pictures of Vijay and Rashmika from a recent holiday flashed on the screen. The anchor pretended to ask the organisers who decided to show these pictures and also questioned a celebrity photographer if it was his doing. while Mrunal looked surprised and Nani smiled. 


Suma jokingly asked a photographer standing nearby if he is the one who clicked pictures of Vijay and Rashmika in Maldives. She also asked him if he can click such pictures without understanding the concept of privacy.


However, fans of Vijay and Rashmika were disappointed at the use of pictures of their favourite stars during the promotional event of another film. One user wrote on X, “What a promotional stunt by Team #HiNanna defaming other actors. Shameless @VyraEnts. And these actors should have some common sense, they just laughing. And Suma is one of the worst Anchors.”

Another user wrote, “Cheap promotional stunts from HiNanna Team. Fans emo hero ni Personal ga Tag chesi Abuse cheyadam. Hero emo Ma #VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna personal life ni Events lo use cheyadam. Endhuku ra babu e cheap stunts collections ravali ante ma hero personal life lagadam. (Nani’s fans tag Vijay Deverakonda and abuse him everyday while he uses his personal life to promote his films. Why pull off such cheap stunts just to make money?)”

Meanwhile, at the pre-release event, Nani praised the upcoming films of other Telugu actors and directors. “Our Telugu director, Sandeep Vanga, made a Hindi film. My dear friend Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man is releasing on 8th December. Prabhas Anna is coming up with Salaar on December 22. My favorite director, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, is releasing in December. Everyone’s favourite, Suma Garu’s son, is introducing with Bubblegum, which is also releasing in December. I hope all these films will turn out to be blockbusters," he said. 

Nani also said, “December is becoming a favorite season for movies like Sankranti.”

