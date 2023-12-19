'Crakk' is directed by Aditya Datt of 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' and 'Table No. 21' fame. It will be released on February 23

Nora Fatehi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi on Monday said she has completed shooting for her upcoming film. The Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Crakk' follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

'Crakk' is directed by Aditya Datt of 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' and 'Table No. 21' fame. It will be released on February 23.

Fatehi shared the update in an Instagram post. "And it's a wrap for 'Crakk'. I had such an amazing experience on set with the entire team! Thank you @Aditya_datt, @mevidyutjammwal and entire team for having me on board as your lead. I learnt so much on set and I can't wait for the world to watch this crazy film in cinemas February 23, 2024," she wrote. She also revealed that she would get flowers everytime she came on set which made her feel special.

Fatehi has previously featured in films such as 'Batla House', 'Street Dancer 3D', and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. 'Crakk' also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Jammwal's banner Action Hero Films.

In an interview with News18, the actress had addressed the shortage of filmmakers who would take a chance on her as an actor because of her dancer image. "I don’t think because I dance is why they don’t want to cast me. Our main iconic heroines in Bollywood have been dancers who perform beautifully. And they excel in dance numbers, right? That was just a part of the package of being like an iconic heroine. I don’t think it was because of that. I think it was always, oh, I don’t know. It’s almost like let’s see who will take the chance on her [on me] and if she delivers in all the categories, meaning, the acting skills, the presence, the aura, the ability to express the language skill, then we’ll all jump on the opportunity. So I think it was who would have got the balls to do it first, to take a chance on me first. I think that was what everyone was waiting for,” she told.