Actor Rakul Preet Singh to appear before ED today in drugs-related money-laundering case

Updated on: 19 December,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
This is the second time that the actress has been summoned by the agency in connection with this case. Last year also her statement was recorded by the ED

Rakul Preet Singh. Pic- Instagram


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to grill actress Rakul Preet Singh on Monday in connection with a four-year-old drug case involving trafficking, consumption and money-laundering.


She was issued the summons by the ED on Friday, and will accordingly appear before the agency on Monday.



This is the second time that the actress has been summoned by the agency in connection with this case. Last year also her statement was recorded by the ED.


"The actress has been asked to appear before the investigating agency today. Rakul Preet was questioned by the ED on September 2, 2021. Several Telugu actors were also questioned in the matter," said a source.

The anti-money laundering agency has been probing the drug trafficking and consumption case for the past four years. A high-end drugs cartel was busted in 2017 by the Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department. The racket indulged in supplying LSD and MDMA and other high-end narcotics. On this basis, the present case was lodged by the ED. The ED found that money from that drug cartel was laundered via various channels.

