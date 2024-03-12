Breaking News
Ranveer Singh mocks Orry at Ambani event breaks down his popular pose
Ranveer Singh mocks Orry at Ambani event, breaks down his popular pose

Updated on: 12 March,2024 09:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Orry posted a video featuring him and Ranveer Singh where the actor breaks down his popular 'one hand on chest' pose for the audience in a hilarious manner

Ranveer Singh and Orry

Content from the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant keeps coming even days after the celebrations are over. The who's who of Bollywood and the field of business had attended the three-day grand festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. 


Orhan Awatramani aka Orry continues to bless our feed with new content from the grand event. On Tuesday, he shared a video featuring him along with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. In the video, Ranveer is seen explaining Orry's famous one-hand on the chest pose to the camera. Ranveer begins the video by informing people that he does not know what Orry does for a living. To this, Arjun Kapoor who is standing on the side tells Ranveer that Orry is a 'liver' and that he, Ranveer, is a kidney.


Ranveer then goes on to explain in detail about Orry's hand pose and the significance and importance of people depending on where he places his hand on them.  He said, "Orry is a case study... But if Orry touches you this way (Ranveer placed his hand on Orry's chest) and puts it out on social media, it means you have been approved by Orry; and if not, you still have work to do. Am I right Orry?" 


Orry then said, "Yeah and higher the touch (of his hand on a celeb's chest), the more relevant you are." Then Orry spoke about a scoring system based on his hand placement in his celebrity pics. Orry said, a celebrity is 'a 10', when he keeps his hand right above their chest.

Orry, is the life of every Bollywood party and was a notable presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. He has been sharing pictures from the event giving a glimpse of the celebrations. 

During the event, he had a cute interaction with international star Rihanna, creating a memorable moment. A trending video captures the moment when Rihanna, the singer of 'Diamonds,' admires Orry's earrings, eventually holding them in her hands. In the video, she expresses her liking for the earrings, leading to a heartwarming exchange where they share a friendly hug.

