Sara Ali Khan took to the stories section of her Instagram and dropped pictures from her trip to Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan

Listen to this article Sara Ali Khan enjoys Kashmiri delicacies, relishes roti and kahwa x 00:00

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, is making the most of her time in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped pictures from her trip to Kashmir.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen sitting with her group of ‘friends’ and enjoying Kashmiri roti, Kahwa and chai.

Kashmiri Kahwa is a unique blend of spices, with a mix of cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, and a hint of saffron and is generally served with sugar or honey along with almonds.

The other pictures show her standing next to a lake as she is soaked in the colours of nature.

The actress can be seen dressed in a green coloured top and pants which she paired with matching shoes. She rounded up her look with a shawl.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in ‘Metro... In Dino’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. The film is directed by Anurag Basu, who is known for ‘Gangster’, ‘Murder’, ‘Barfi’ and ‘Ludo’.

She also has ‘Sky Force’ in the pipeline in which she will share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar.

The film is reportedly based on India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha air base of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, which is considered India’s first and deadliest airstrike.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever