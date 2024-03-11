Months after the theatrical release of Dunki, actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about her working birthday on the sets of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

Taapsee Pannu has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her wide versatility and impressive acting chops. The actress was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki' opposite the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress now revealed an interesting anecdote from the sets of the movie and we are in our dreamy world imagining it. Taapsee shot for Dunki relentlessly and even did not take a break on her birthday. Well, kudos to the hard work and dedication that she put into the film, and it was visible throughout the movie.

The actor revealed, "It is a classic Shah Rukh Khan love story scene. I was just glad to be a part of it and not let it down but let me tell you a good trivia about that day that we shot that scene it was my birthday. It was my birthday and I went everywhere on the set I kept saying this is my birthday gift. This is the best birthday gift ever that I get to do a classic Shah Rukh Khan romantic sequence on my birthday. I will remember it for the rest of my life like what better birthday, than to run and hug him on record in a 48-frame round trolley.”

Meanwhile, upon signing the film, Taapsee was immediately informed that she would have to undergo extensive training in wrestling for her role in 'Dunki’. Before the release of the film, the actress recently spoke with SRK and the director of ‘Dunki’, Rajkumar Hirani.

“The first thing I was told when I signed the film was that I will have to prepare for ‘Dunki’. They said your Punjabi and Hindi is great but you will also have to learn wrestling. So I said, I will finally become a heroine and romance Shah Rukh Khan after doing 5-6 sports movies,” Taapsee said.

The actress has previously underwent rigorous training for roles in films like ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Soorma’, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and 'Saand Ki Aankh,' showcasing her commitment to authenticity in portraying characters. The film, which has generated quite a buzz, tells the story of people who have to leave their homeland in search of a better life as they travel through an illegal immigration channel.

Taapsee will next be be seen in the film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba' written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon. The actress will also be seen in the film 'Khil Khil'.