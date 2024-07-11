Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob are expecting their first child, the Yodha actor revealed with a sweet photo on social media

Tanuj Virwani and wife Tanya Jacob have announced pregnancy

Listen to this article Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob announce pregnancy: 'Baby has entered the chat' x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob tied the knot in December 2023 The couple announced the pregnancy news with an adorable photo Tanuj Virwani is the son of actress Rati Agnihotri

Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya Jacob have announced they are expecting their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2023, revealed that they are in the family way on July 11 with a sweet post on social media.

Sharing a photo of him kissing Tanya's baby bump, Tanuj revealed the big news on social media. He wrote, "Always believe in God and in the Power of the Universe. Miracles Do Happen. We are Pregnant and cannot wait to welcome our little Bundle of Joy into the World.Boys and Girls, ‘Baby has entered the chat’. Om Sai Ram"

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanuj Virwani (@tanujvirwani)

Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob's wedding

Tanuj and Tanya had a Christmas wedding in 2023 in a grand ceremony at the family's farmhouse in Lonavala. Tanuj wore a light pink sherwani for the wedding ceremony. The Inside Edge actor had revealed to Mid-day earlier in an interview that he'd be wearing a custom-made Raghavendra Rathore ensemble for the main wedding ceremony. The bride wore a beige-pink lehenga for the wedding during the day.

In videos from the baraat shared by friends, Tanuj's mother, actress Rati Agnihotri, was seen dancing enthusiastically at the wedding. The bride and groom also had a fun time dancing together at the wedding, before the pheras. They also pulled off fun poses at the mandap with a cricket bat and a ball.

On Christmas Eve, the bride and groom dressed up in black and white Western formals for a dinner party which also included their ring ceremony. The groom and the guests were later seen burning up the dance floor.

Paris for honeymoon

The couple went to Paris, Prague and Budapest for their honeymoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanuj Virwani (@tanujvirwani)

Narrating his love story, Tanuj had shared, “I met her back in 2016. She had come to India for some work, so we hit it off there. Our families also became friendly. She shifted back to Singapore, but we were in touch for the entire time. About a year-and-a-half back, I told her, ‘I am developing feelings for you, so why don’t we see what we can do, but I am telling you I cannot do a long-distance relationship. I need the person around me.’ She thought about it a lot, and finally, late last year she said, ‘Let’s give this a real shot.'"

Tanuj was recently seen playing a pivotal role in Yodha, a hijack thriller led by Sidharth Malhotra.