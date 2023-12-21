Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob wedding: Actor says his mother Rati Agnihotri is relieved that he is finally getting married

Tanuj Virwani with mom Rati Agnihotri and fiancee Tanya Jacob

Listen to this article Exclusive: After Christmas wedding in Lonavala, Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob to fly to Paris for New Year honeymoon x 00:00

Tanuj Virwani is marrying Tanya Jacob on Christmas Day in Lonavala The actor will be wearing a Raghavendra Rathore outfit for the wedding Tanuj and Tanya will fly to Paris for their honeymoon on January 2

Tanuj Virwani is probably one of the most chill grooms you’ll ever find. The Code M actor is tying the knot with fiancée Tanya Jacob in Lonavala on December 25. Son of actress Rati Agnihotri, Tanuj will have an intimate wedding at his family’s farmhouse in Lonavala. Friends and family members of the bride and groom are already flying down from different parts of the world.

Tanuj told Mid-day.com in an exclusive chat that he is handling all the wedding prep himself, instead of hiring a wedding planner. “I prefer being in charge of the biggest day of my life. So we are keeping it within the family,” he said. Even then, he is so chill about the whole thing that he is going to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki on the first day of its release, that is tonight.

“I am a huge SRK fan so I can’t wait, I am going tonight. They all think I am crazy for going to watch a movie in the middle of my wedding preparations, but I am a die-hard fan, I have to go,” he confessed.

Here's everything you need to know about Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob's wedding:

‘I feel like a married man already’

The actor also confessed that he has no last-moment jitters or nerves because he and Tanya have been living together for some time now, so he feels like a married man already.

Narrating his love story, Tanuj shared, “I met her back in 2016. She had come to India for some work, so we hit it off there. Our families also became friendly. She shifted back to Singapore, but we were in touch for the entire time. About a year-and-a-half back, I told her, ‘I am developing feelings for you, so why don’t we see what we can do, but I am telling you I cannot do a long-distance relationship. I need the person around me.’ She thought about it a lot, and finally, late last year she said, ‘Let’s give this a real shot.’

“She took it one step ahead – she didn’t just move to Mumbai, she moved into my home. We started living together in March this year. If your parents are cool with it, it is a good thing to do, because only when you live together you understand how your partner is. In my heart and head I am already married to Tanya.”

He added, “If your intent is true, and you are living together for a long time, you are as good as married. That’s probably the reason why I don’t have any butterflies, because it’s just a question of formalities. I am chilled, I am looking forward to the wedding.

“I tell people, if you are developing cold feet before a wedding, that’s a massive red flag, shaadi mat kar. Tomorrow if I sign a film, and on the day of the shoot I develop cold feet, that means I am not ready for the film. When you are getting into a relationship, you have a responsibility towards her and her family. You have to be 100% sure.”

Haldi to reception, all you need to know about the wedding

“The functions begin on the 24th, we have haldi during the day. Then there’s a Jingle Ball party that night. We are going to be ringing in Christmas. Since the mahurat ended up being on Christmas Day, we thought of having a nice Christmas themed party. I wanted the wedding to be at the end of the year, after I finish my work, but the date turned out to be on Christmas,” Tanuj revealed.

“On the 25th morning we have the baraat, followed by pheras around 12:30. There will be a lunch after the pheras. And then in the evening, we have fused the sangeet and reception into one event. The first night we are going to be focusing more on my family members and close friends. There will be some dance performances and magic tricks. On the second night we have some more dance performances and stand-up comedy planned. It’s all being done by my friends, that’s the advantage of having friends in the fraternity,” he said.

What are they wearing?

“For the 24th I have styled my own outfit, I am wearing a tuxedo,” Tanuj said. “For the pheras and the evening function on the 25th I am wearing sherwanis by Raghavendra Rathore. I don’t know anything about what Tanya is wearing since I am not supposed to see her outfits before the wedding.”

‘My mother is relieved’

Talking about his mother Rati Agnihotri’s level of excitement, Tanuj said, “My mother is very relieved. She has been waiting for me to get married from the day I turned 30. I turned 37 a couple of days back so it has been 7 years of ‘shaadi karlo beta, kab tak dating karte rahoge’. When I broke the news to her that this is what we have decided, she was very happy, also because she is very fond of Tanya. We go back a long way and she has got her own equation with her. I would never want to marry anyone without my parents’ approval.”

Where is the honeymoon?

Tanya and Tanuj are going to leave for their honeymoon in the New Year. “We are leaving for our honeymoon on January 2, we are going to Paris, Prague and Budapest,” he said.