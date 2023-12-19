Breaking News
Tanuj Virwani and fiance Tanya Jacob to tie the knot in an intimate wedding in Lonavala?

Updated on: 19 December,2023 07:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Tanuj Virwani and his now-fiancee Tanya Jacob recently got engaged, and we hear the wedding preparation is in full swing for the happy couple. As per a report in HT, the couple is excited for the big day, and the wedding preparation started immediately

Tanuj Virwani

Tanuj Virwani and fiance Tanya Jacob to tie the knot in an intimate wedding in Lonavala?
Tanuj Virwani and his now-fiancee Tanya Jacob recently got engaged, and we hear the wedding preparation is in full swing for the happy couple. As per a report in HT, the couple is excited for the big day, and the wedding preparation started immediately after the engagement. Yes, immedietly. The report also stated that both families are overjoyed and looking forward to the wedding.


On December 19th, it was reported by HT that actor Tanuj Virwani and his now-fiancee Tanya Jacob are in full wedding planning mode. Their source said, "The wedding will happen at their own farmhouse in Lonavala. It is going to be an intimate affair, as they don’t want many people around them on their special day, only close friends and family. It will happen towards the end of December. The duo is only focusing on the preparations for the big day currently,” the insider adds.


For those wondering about the theme of the wedding, it's going to be simple and elegant. "As it’s holiday season at the end of December, they have chosen the Christmas theme. Everything would be decorated as per the colours and vibe of Christmas,” the source shares.

Tanuj Virwani work front

Tanuj Virwani started his OTT stint with the Emmy-nominated series, Inside Edge, in 2017 and has done over 16 shows since then. “Streaming has given me a new lease of life. I had always wanted to be a big-screen actor, but then my career panned out differently. Inside Edge taught me that actors are just actors across formats and screens. My career has coincided with the growth of OTT. I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time. I love long-format storytelling; it gives a lot more scenes to graph your character,” says the actor in a conversation with Mid-day.

Tanuj was last seen in the OTT series, 'Bajao', The Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty-directed series traces the adventures of three young men as they navigate the trials of achieving success and surviving in the Punjabi music scene, set in Delhi. “I didn’t know much about the independent music scene,” shares Virwani, who plays the character of Ved, adding that the JioCinema series throws light on the talent, underbelly, and hardships of Punjabi rappers. The actor credits the directors and writers for preparing him for the role. “They walked me through the landscape and guided me well. Sahil Vaid and Sahil Khatter have more knowledge of North India than me, who is a complete Mumbai boy. They transformed me from a classic Sobo boy to a South Delhi boy,” says Virwani. The actor also credits Raftaar, who is making his acting debut with the series, for being the cool guy on set. “He brought a lot of pain, rawness, and depth to the character. He is the beating heart of the show. He had to shed all his inhibitions and go out there. My most memorable scenes are all with him.”

