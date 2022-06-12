THESE are the destinations Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani plan to visit next!

Jennifer and Tanuj joined mid-day.com for a chat

Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani

Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani, co-stars on the web series ‘Code M’ season 2, recently caught up with mid-day.com, to discuss the show and much more!

Both Jennifer and Tanuj are travel enthusiasts and when quizzed about where they plan to head next, Jennifer says, “He barely lives in Mumbai.” Tanuj agrees, “That’s true, I have a place at Lonavala and I prefer staying there when I’m not shooting. On a holiday, I have a bucket list, I want to go to Iceland and the Alaskan cruise, South America and see the Northern Lights as well. I certainly want to go to Japan after seeing Tokyo Vice. I have a long list of places.”

Jennifer says, “To that I like to add! Even when I have a few months, I have a house in Goa where I go and stay, I love being around nature and outdoors. I don’t like to go to places that are city-like. I like the nature and mountains, that’s my jam!”

