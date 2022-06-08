Watch video! Tanuj Virwani: When ‘Rang De Basanti’ came out I wanted to be a freedom fighter!

Breaking News
08 June,2022
Natasha Coutinho D`souza

Tanuj and Jennifer Winget feature in Code M season 2

Tanuj Virwani/Instagram


Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani, who feature in Code M season 2, got into an exclusive chat with mid-day.com.

Tanuj while recalling the phase where he wanted to join the Indian armed forces says, “I did go through that phase after watching ‘Lakshya.’ I could identify with Hrithik’s (Roshan) character, with no direction in life and everyone has moved on! I wanted to join the Army but that was rather short lived.”
The actor jokes, “A couple of years later ‘Rang De Basanti’ came out and I wanted to be a freedom fighter!”




Speaking about his character in Code M the actor says, “I knew its Jennifer’s show but it’s a strong supporting role. I’m comfortable doing stuff like that. This is probably a quality I’ve inculcated from my mom. She said it dosen't matter if you have two or hundred scenes, just do it to the best of your ability and be a cheerleader for everyone on set. If they perform well the show looks good and in-turn you look good.” Jennifer adds, “The thing I admire about Tanuj is, he is very clear. I know of actors who wouldn’t be very comfortable with that. To be that support, without thinking about whose show it is. When someone comes with that energy it lifts your performance, it lifts the energy around.”


