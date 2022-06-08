Watch video! Tanuj Virwani reveals the funny goof up in his plans for Jennifer Winget’s birthday

The Code M season 2 actors join mid-day.com for an exclusive chat

Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani

Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani are all set to return with Code M season 2, on Voot select. Jennifer plays Major Monica, while Tanuj plays Angad.

The actress celebrated her birthday on May 30th and had an absolute blast with her friends. Jennifer reveals, “My friends were at it for a month! I wasn’t aware of it, they managed to do everything behind my back. We went to Alibaug for a couple of days and it was the most beautiful setup I had ever seen. All the credit goes to my friends-Ruby, Simone, Yogi. I don’t know how they did it!”

Tanuj adds, “I was having major FOMO because I wasn’t able to go for her birthday. Jen’s birthday started with a goof up. I categorically told the waiter to bring the cake out at 12 am. We were standing outside the restaurant and at five to 12, he asks, ‘Sir should I bring the cake out.”

Jennifer shares, “It was also someone else's birthday on the next table and he took the cake to them.”

