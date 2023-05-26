Bigg Boss OTT new promo: Salman Khan asks, 'Cricket ke baad kya dekhein?'

Salman Khan is all set to host the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. Last year, Karan had hosted the OTT version of the show and Salman had taken over the televised part

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023, has announced that the next season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' will soon bow on the streaming medium. The superstar, who was recently seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', made the big announcement in a special video.

The promo, which has been shared on the JioCinema platform, opens with Salman, who is dressed in a shiny silver jacket and matching T-shirt. In the video, he can be seen saying, "Cricket ke baad kya dekhein ye hai dilemma, entertainment hai 24 ghante available only on JioCinema. Main lekar aa raha hoon 'Bigg Boss OTT' toh dekhta jaaye India (What to watch after cricket is the dilemma, entertainment is now available for 24 hours on JioCinema. I'm coming soon with 'Bigg Boss OTT', so brace yourself."

The previous 'Bigg Boss OTT' season in 2021 was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, but this time the original host of 'Bigg Boss', Salman, will host the show.

The promo is already being shared on Twitter, with fans saying, “Can't wait!” Another asked,"Contestants list kab aayegi (When will the list of contestants be out?"

Although the full list of contestants likely to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is not out yet, there are rumours that singer and TV host Aditya Narayan, who is also the son of playback singer Udit Narayan, will be a part of the reality show. Model and actor Poonam Pandey, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp (2022), is reportedly also on the list. Actors Pooja Gor and Anjali Arora are also rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

