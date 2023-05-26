The 'Dabangg' star is currently sporting a neat French beard. On Thursday, he shared pictures from Abu Dhabi and fans literally fell in awe of his look

Picture Courtesy/Salman Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article IIFA 2023: Salman Khan's new bearded look reminds fans of 'Kick' x 00:00

Superstar Salman Khan's style statement is always on point. He is currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023 and what caught everyone's attention is his new bearded look. The 'Dabangg' star is currently sporting a neat French beard. On Thursday, he shared pictures from Abu Dhabi and fans literally fell in awe of his look.

Salman looked dapper in a maroon shirt and black pant. He elevated his style with black glasses. And as usual, Salman did not forget to flaunt his bracelet.

ADVERTISEMENT

"IIFA Abu Dhabi #IIFA2023 @iifa," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

In fact, his new bearded look reminded many fans of 'Kick' as Salman sported the same french beard in the film.

"It reminds me of Kick. Looking awesome Bhaijaan," a social media user commented.

"Kick 2 bhi ab karleni chayie aapko," another one wrote.

Instead of hosting, Salman will perform at IIFA this year on May 27.

Meanwhile, speaking of Salman's film and shows, he is set to be back with a fresh new season of Bigg Boss OTT. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be out on Jio Cinema. On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's promo which shows Salman announcing the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. "Main leke aa raha hun Bigg Boss OTT toh dekhta jaye India," Salman said in the clip.

He will also be seen in 'Tiger 3. The film is releasing this Diwali and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. In Tiger 3, fans will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo."The energy on the sets of Tiger 3 will be palpable when these two iconic megastars set foot on the shooting floor. They will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3 and this SRK and Salman set-piece was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point. This is Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline so this sequence will be something to watch out for," a source had earlier shared.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's cute reply to if he is missing Katrina Kaif at 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' promotions will melt your hearts!

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever