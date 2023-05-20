Several videos of Vicky's fun Q&A session with his fans and the media are going insanely viral across social media platforms. The videos where he spoke about missing Katrina Kaif and another video where reacted to a fan's remark who called him 'meri jaan' are particularly making waves on the internet

(Pic courtesy: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal's cute reply to if he is missing Katrina Kaif at 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' promotions will melt your hearts!

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' is now geared up for the release of his next, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with Sara Ali Khan. And now when the trailer is out, Vicky has gotten busy with the promotional duties.

On Friday, Vicky attended a promotional event of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' in Thane at a popular shopping mall. Vicky who arrived in casual attire, a grey t-shirt brown jacket and blue jeans, was surrounded by the huge swarm of his fans who had come to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

At the promotional event, while Vicky was talking about his movie, his co-star Sara Ali Khan and more, in between he was also seen answering some of the funny and interesting questions which were asked by his fans and the media who was present there to cover the event.

Vicky who was joined by a few fans on the stage was asked whether he is missing his co-star Sara Ali Khan, who was in France for the Cannes Film Festival at the time when the event was happening in Thane. And his reply to the question is making netizens go awww.

A woman, presumably his fan, asked Vicky, "Sara ki yaad aa rahi hai? Are you missing Sara?", to which he replied, "Sara ko toh bohut miss kar raha hoon (I'm missing Sara a lot)." But when fans shouted Katrina's name, he smiled and added, "Katrina ko toh sabse zada karta hoon." The video of Vicky missing his wife Katrina Kaif has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Take a look at the viral video:

In another clip from the 'ZHZB' event, Vicky can be seen blushing at a fan's remark who called him 'meri jaan'. A diehard fan of Vicky said, "Pehle yeh kaha ki Katrina inki jaan hain. But Vicky Kaushal meri jaan hain (He said that Katrina is his life. But Vicky Kaushal is my life)." The fan also said, "Is janam nein Katrina inki hogi par agle har janam mein Vicky Kaushal sirf mere honge (In this life, Katrina will be his but in all other lifetimes Vicky Kaushal will only be mine)."

Reacting to this comment by his fan, Vicky bowed, smiled and folded his hands. He also responded with "I love you too", when the same fan screamed I love you at him.

In the video, the 'Govinda Naam Mera' star can be seen hugging the fan who was overwhelmed by his presence. At the event, Vicky obliged fans with selfies and even shook hands with the crowd who were present at the promotional event.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' which marks the first on-screen collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, is directed by Laxman Utekar and it will hit theatres next month on June 2.