Vicky Kaushal was speaking to the media at the trailer launch of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Set in Indore, the film is a romantic comedy which follows the life of a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Kaushal and Khan, who is headed for a divorce

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal gets asked if he will remarry after finding someone better than Katrina Kaif; his answer receives an applause x 00:00

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen together in the upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. This is the first time they will be seen together on screen. The trailer of the film was launched earlier today in Mumbai in the presence of the lead pair and producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. At the launch a journalist asked Vicky about the concept of marriage and his thoughts on second marriage.

Set in Indore, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is a romantic comedy which follows the life of a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Kaushal and Khan, who is headed for a divorce. During the media interaction, Vicky was asked, "Humare desh me shaadi janmo janmo ka saath hota hai. Kya aapko lagta hai yeh sahi hai ki divorce karke Katrina Kaif se agar koi achhi heroine milti hai to karna chahiye (Do you think it's fair to opt for second marriage if you get some actor who is better than Katrina Kaif)?”

The question left both Sara and Vicky shocked. Both the actors could not contain their laughter at the question. After processing the question, Vicky said, "Kya bola aapne? Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hai. Aise aise tedhe-medhe sawaal pooch rahe ho. Bachcha hu, abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawaab du iska main? Itna khatarnaak sawaal puchha hai (What did you just ask? I have to go home too. What complicated questions you are asking. I am still a child at this. How do I even answer to this dangerous question?).”

Vicky further added, “Sir, janmo janmo tak (I won't leave her even in my next birth).” His answer left everyone clapping for him in the room.

Also Read: Monday Motivation! Fit and fab with Vicky Kaushal

The actor said he is looking forward to the premiere of the film, which marks his first theatrical release since 2019's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. "It's a theatrical release for both of us after a long time. We were discussing that our theatrical releases before this were pre-Covid. I was telling Sara the same thing while coming here. I was nervous that I hadn't forgotten how to do this. It's a great film to bring to the theatre because it's a true family film, something you'll enjoy watching with your entire family. This film reminded me about my family," Kaushal told the media.

Also starring Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi, the movie is slated to hit the screens on June 2. It is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.