Have you heard? Kat, Dippy on board

Kat, Dippy on board

We know that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are teaming up for Tiger vs Pathaan. Now, we hear that the makers are looking to up the ante with female super spies. Sources claim that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have been roped in for the femme fatale roles in Siddharth Anand’s directorial venture. They will reprise their characters of ISI agents Zoya Humaimi and Rubina Mohsin respectively. The two characters won’t be pitted against each other. Sid is looking to rope in a big name to play an able antagonist opposite Salman and Shah Rukh.

Writing first, casting later

Rumours have been rife that Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff are being finalised for Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, an action flick. However, our source shares that the filmmaker, who celebrated his 51st birthday on May 25, is yet to finish writing the script. On his special day, KJo unveiled the posters of his Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Our informer adds, “Karan will first complete writing his next and then talk to actors.” It looks like we will have to wait a while before the filmmaker kickstarts his maiden action venture.

Back to school

Akshay Oberoi was recently awarded the Artistic Achievement Alumni Award by one of the oldest and prestigious prep schools, Newark Academy, in Livingston, New Jersey. Honoured to be awarded by the institution, the actor said, “This is a special place for me because not only was it foundational, but I also met my partner, Jyothi there. This award makes me feel like I have made my teachers and faculty proud of what I have achieved today.”

Star-studded supercop outing

Rohit Shetty is currently working on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 in South Africa, but his next film, Singham Again continues to make news. It is slated to go on floors this August. The trade and audiences are waiting with bated breath to see the ensemble cast the director has put together. Ajay Devgn returns as Bajirao Singham with Kareena Kapoor Khan as his leading lady, and Deepika Padukone, who Rohit declared as his Lady Singham. We hear that Vicky Kaushal, the newest addition to the cop universe, has a pivotal part in the film. An industry insider shares that Vicky will make an entry in the first half of the narrative, while Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba will join Singham in thrashing the baddies later. “Rohit is particular about Vicky’s character, and is ensuring that details are closely guarded,” insider adds.

Hitched at 61

Ashish Vidyarthi, 61, got married on Thursday for the second time. Previously married to Rajoshi, he tied the knot with Guwahati-based entrepreneur Rupali Barua. He opted to wear a mundu and she chose white-and-gold Mekhla Chador from Assam for the big day. They had a registered marriage at Kolkata Club in the morning. Later in the evening, they had a get-together that was attended by family and close friends.

Touring times

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show is set to end this July. Reason: the actor-comedian is slated to go to the US for a six-city tour with his co-comedians. After their return, they will begin work on the new season. Krushna Abhishek, who is missing from the team currently, is expected to be back in the October instalment.

High-heel moves

This weekend, India’s Best Dancer 3 will honour dance styles across the globe. While the contestants will show off their moves to win over the judges, contestant Norbu Tamang and choreographer Tushar Shetty will have a face-off with host Jay Bhanushali in high heels. Choreographer Vartika Jha will be teaching them how to slay on the stage. Whether Jay triumphs over Norbu and Tushar remains to be seen.

Gen Z’s new screen jodi

Aamir Khan never acted with Sridevi, who passed away in February 2018. Although he did a photoshoot with her many years ago, but for reasons unknown, movies never materialised. Reportedly, Junaid, his son with Reena Datta, is set to team up with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, Love Today (2022). Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan has been signed on to helm the quirky romantic drama. This will be the second film for the young actors. While Junaid will make his debut with Siddharth P Malhotra’s Maharaja for YRF, Khushi will kickstart her acting innings with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, also featuring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.