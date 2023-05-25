Ayushmann Khurrana shares photos from his father's prayer meet, says 'Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai...'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram feed today to share pictures from his father P Khurrana's prayer meet as he remembered the things he said to him

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram feed today as he shared a string of pictures from his father P Khurana's prayer meet. As Ayushmann and brother Aparshakti can be seen holding their mother's hand in the first picture, Ayushmann wrote in the caption, “Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai (prayer emoji)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Fans took to the comments section to pay respect to the late P Khurana.

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "His aura was strong and calm… always loved interacting with him… strength with u all"

Actor Freddy Daruvala wrote, "Strength and prayers to you and the family bhai.. "

P Khurana passed away in the wee hours of May 19 in Mohali, Punjab. He was reportedly suffering from heart related ailment.

P Khurana was a reputed and well-known astrologer in North India. Hailing from Chandigarh, he has also authored books on astrology sharing his knowledge on the subject. He was survived by his wife and two sons, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, their wives and grandchildren.

In November 2021, Ayushmann and Aparshakti along with their wives and kids celebrated Diwali with their parents in Chandigarh. Aparshakti Khurana shared a beautiful family picture featuring Ayushmann and his Tahira Kashyap with their kids, his parents, father P. Khurrana and mother Poonam and his Akriti Ahuja Khurana with their kid. He simply captioned it, “Straight out of Sooraj Barjatya’s set."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

On the occasion of Father's Day two years ago, Ayushmann had penned an emotional note about his dad, alongwith some throwback photos. The note read, "Bachpan mein papa ki lagayi paabandiyon ko todne mein bahut mazaa aata tha. Aur ab bade ho kar khud pe lagayi paabandiyaan todi nahi jaati."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

He added, "We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father @astrologer.pkhurrana #FathersDay"