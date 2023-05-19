Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana passes away

Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana are both established actors of the Hindi film industry. Their father P Khurana was an astrologer

Ayushmann Khurrana with his father

Hindi film actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana has passed away. He was an astrologer by profession and was reportedly suffering from heart related ailment.

Confirming the sad demise of P Khurana, Aparshakti's spokesperson said, “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.