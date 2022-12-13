Ayushmann Khurrana brings Mathura to Mumbai, HERE'S how!

Khurrana to kick off final schedule of 'Dream Girl 2' from Jan; set depicting UP city’s neighbourhood to be erected in Film City

Dream Girl was a hit on its release in 2019

True to his style, Ayushmann Khurrana attempted novel subjects throughout the year — from 'Anek', to 'Doctor G' and the recent 'An Action Hero'. Leaving the films’ underwhelming response behind him, the actor is now walking into 2023 with 'Dream Girl 2', the sequel to his 2019 hit and a subject that he is familiar with. We hear Khurrana will kick off the final schedule of Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial venture in Mumbai from January 10. The team will soon recreate a neighbourhood of Mathura in Film City, Goregaon, for the 20-day schedule.

With this leg, the director will call it a wrap on the comedy — also starring Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal and Abhishek Banerjee — that went on floors in August 2022. A source from the unit reveals, “The first schedule was conducted in Mathura, where Ayushmann filmed outdoor scenes over 10 days. The unit followed it up with a 35-day leg in Mumbai, where production designer Rajat Poddarr had erected the set of a huge haveli with Moroccan architecture, where Ayushmann’s character is shown getting married. A modest house, serving as the protagonist’s home, too was built for the stint, and many indoor scenes were shot at the venues. For the upcoming leg, the production design team will recreate the two houses and a Mathura neighbourhood in Film City.”

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana: Tough to make overtly progressive films for theatres

The actor will also shoot two songs during the upcoming schedule. While the unit is scouting for a live location for a bar dance number, the second is a jagrata song for which a set will be designed. The source adds, “The sequel is a fresh story and not an extension of the original. 'Dream Girl 2' sees Ayushmann’s character as a Mathura-based guy who has to cross-dress as a woman to earn a livelihood, leading to hilarious results.” The 2019 hit, also featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha, saw Khurrana as a theatre actor who lands in trouble after impersonating female voices. mid-day reached out to Shaandilyaa, who refused to comment.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal