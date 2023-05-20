Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana perform last rites at their father's funeral

P. Khurrana passed away on Friday morning in Mohali, Punjab. The last rites took place at the Manimajra crematorium in Chandigarh

Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana at their father's funeral. (Photo: Twitter)

Actor-brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana lost their father, P Khurana, on Friday. Their father was an accomplished astrologer. P Khurana passed away on Friday morning in Mohali, Punjab, and the last rites were conducted at the Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh.

A video from the funeral was posted by a Bollywood paparazzo account with the caption, "Heartbreak moment! Ayushmann Khurrana's father passed away. Today the family conducted his funeral. We hope for the family to recover soon!"

In the video, the brothers appeared to be emotional as they performed the last rite. A picture of them from the funeral has surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, several celebs from Bollywood paid their respects to the late astrologer and send condolences for the family. Actor Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, "My thoughts and prayers to @ayushmannk and family. Wishing strength and solace during this difficult time. (om emoji) Shanti."

Kajol, too, expressed her heartfelt sympathy on twitter, saying, "Deepest condolences to @ayushmannk for his loss. Parents are parents and their loss is always felt on the deepest level."

Suniel Shetty tweeted, "May God give you the strength to overcome this huge loss. Heartfelt condolences from all of us at home. @ayushmannk @aparshakti."

P Khurrana, known for his mastery in astrology, had gained substantial acknowledgement in North India. He was from Chandigarh, Punjab, and wrote books on the topic as well. A statement released on behalf of the family by a representative of actor Aparshakti earlier confirmed the unfortunate news of P Khurana's passing on Friday.

