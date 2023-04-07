Ayushmann Khurrana takes on the latest Instagram 'Barbie and Ken' trend

His fans created a cool creative and captioned it "Ken we call it a Thirst Day"

Ayushmann Khurrana often interacts with his fans whenever he gets a chance and this time around the actor shared a fan edit around the latest Instagram 'Barbie and Ken' trend. His fans created a cool creative and captioned it "Ken we call it a Thirst Day" along with a shirtless picture of the actor. He shared the same on Twitter too leading to more fan edits coming his way on social media.

Ayushmann shared the post and replied "Ken my admirers get any cuter" along with a teary eyed and heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the actor had recently revealed he is currently shooting hectic night schedules for Dream Girl 2 but he is enjoying every bit of working into the wee hours of the day. Being a night owl, he is his jovial best at night. Talking about the same, Ayushmann shares, "I am a night person. I have always found the calm and peace of the night soothing." He further added "I feel most alive when I am on sets at night. While some in the team find it tough to do night shoots, I am usually chatting everyone up, raising their spirits, and keeping the night alive. I enjoy the nocturnal shoots."

Ayushmann Khurrana has always been a fun and experimental on social media. Beyond his movie star and singing star persona he enjoys being part of trends and playing around with new filters and innovations on Instagram.

