Speaking of his films, he will be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Salman Khan. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Listen to this article Salman Khan hugs little fan at airport in heartwarming gesture x 00:00

It's a well-known fact that superstar Salman Khan loves kids. He literally beams with joy when he is surrounded by children.

In the wee hours of Thursday, the 'Dabangg' star met his little fan and guess what he gave Salman a wide hug.

Mumbai-based paps shared a video on social media that shows a kid rushing to meet Salman at the Mumbai airport. What caught more attention was Salman's reaction.

He greeted the little boy with a warm hug. A huge smile on Salman's face clearly shows his unconditional love for children.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be in Abu Dhabi for a couple of days as he is set to take centre stage with his performance at IIFA 2023.

In Tiger 3, fans will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo.

"The energy on the sets of Tiger 3 will be palpable when these two iconic megastars set foot on the shooting floor. They will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3 and this SRK and Salman set-piece was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point. This is Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline so this sequence will be something to watch out for," a source had earlier shared.

