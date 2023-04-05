Varun Dhawan's romantic drama 'Main Tera Hero' turns 9

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures, 'Mai Tera Hero' features Varun Dhawan as Seenu, Ileana D'Cruz as Sunaina Goradia and Nargis Fakhri as Ayesha Singhal

Varun Dhawan. Pic/Yogen Shah

As the romantic drama film 'Main Tera Hero' completed nine years since it was released, actor Varun Dhawan took a walk down the memory lane and shared a video on his social media account.

Taking to Instagram story, the 'Badlapur' actor dropped a poster and clip of his dialogue from the movie.

Sharing the video, he wrote, 'My Seeenuuuu.'

The video features Varun, Ileana D'Cruz, Asim Riaz and Neel Motwani.

The David Dhawan directorial big-budget movie revolves around the story of Seenu and Sunaina who fall in love with each other when he saves her from a corrupt policeman who wishes to marry her. Meanwhile, Ayesha, a rich girl Seenu meets on a train journey, also falls in love and offers to marry him.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan responds to criticism for lifting Gigi Hadid, kissing her: 'It was planned'

The film was a remake of the 2011 Telugu film 'Kandireega'and marked Varun Dhawan's second movie in Bollywood after his blockbuster debut film 'Student Of The Year' with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Varun will be next seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and in the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel'.

