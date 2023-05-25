Breaking News
Meet Ranveer Singh's Rocky from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' as Karan Johar unveils first poster

Updated on: 25 May,2023 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On his birthday, Karan Johar took to his social media to introduce the first character from his multi-starrer

Meet Ranveer Singh's Rocky from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' as Karan Johar unveils first poster

Ranveer Singh as Rocky

Meet Ranveer Singh's Rocky from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' as Karan Johar unveils first poster
Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to release his seventh directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on July 28. Today, on his 51st birthday, the filmmaker has officially launched the promotional campaign of the film while unveiling the first poster from the film. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.


Karan Johar took to his social media handle to unveil the first look poster of Rocky played by Ranveer Singh. "An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky," wrote the filmmaker introducing the character.


 
 
 
 
 
Karan Johar has also completed 25 years as a filmmaker. To mark the occasion, the filmmaker took to Instagram and posted a video. "Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director's chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July," he wrote along with the video. 

In the video, he shared glimpses from his memorable movies like, 'Kuch Kuch hota hai', 'My Name is Khan', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Student of the Year'.

 
 
 
 
 
Karan, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998, is returning to director's chair after a gap of seven years. He is all set to come up with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in July 2023.

