Karan Johar confirms 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' first look to drop on his birthday

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' is all set to hit theatres on April 28, 2023

Karan Johar shares glimpse of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar has captivated his followers with a mesmerising compilation of footage that provides a tempting sneak peek of his highly anticipated film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. The video, shared on Instagram, has generated anticipation by announcing the reveal of the film's first look tomorrow, i.e., May 25, 2023, which also marks 25 years of his career in the film industry.

On Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared a breathtaking video montage. He wrote, “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July."

In displaying breathtaking visuals, the montage provides glimpses of his movies ranging from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998), 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'My Name Is Khan' (2001), 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' (2006), 'Student Of The Year' (2012), and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016), making the audience crave for more. This video montage acts as an introduction to the exquisite presentation of the first look of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' which is planned for tomorrow.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', the title of the movie, generates interest and offers a story about love and romance. The plot is undisclosed, but the trailer proposes an energetic and fascinating storyline that will surely captivate viewers. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will also be seen in pivotal roles. The movie started filming in August 2021 and was shot in numerous locations, including Mumbai, Moscow, and Delhi.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' is set to release on April 28, 2023, in theatres.

