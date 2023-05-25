Meet Alia Bhatt's Rani from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' as Karan Johar unveils first look poster

On his birthday, Karan Johar took to his social media to introduce Alia Bhatt's character Rani from his multi-starrer love story

Alia Bhatt as Rani

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to release his seventh directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on July 28. Today, on his 51st birthday, the filmmaker has officially launched the promotional campaign of the film while unveiling the first poster from the film. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

On his birthday, Johar took to his social media to unveil the first look of Ranveer Singh as Rocky. Minutes later the makers also dropped the first look poster of Alia Bhatt as Rani. Describing her the makers wrote, "Dilon ko dhadkaane aa rahi hai woh - the ‘Rani’ of this 'prem kahaani'!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The makers also dropped couple posters of Rocky and Rani played by Alia and Ranveer. Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar has also completed 25 years as a filmmaker. To mark the occasion, the filmmaker took to Instagram and posted a video. "Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director's chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July," he wrote along with the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks Alia and Ranveer's second film together. They earlier shared screen space in the 2019 film 'Gully Boy' directed by Zoya Akhtar. Alia also made her debut with Karan Johar's directorial 'Student Of The Year' in 2012. The actress completed a decade as an actress last year and will be a part of Karan Johar's seventh directorial which is also a celebration of his 25th year as a Hindi film director.

