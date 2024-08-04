Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is reportedly selling her Mumbai home that also serves as an office for her production house for a whopping Rs 40 crore

According to reports, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is planning to sell her Mumbai bungalow situated in Bandra. The reports claims that the actress plans to sell the lavish property for a whopping amount of Rs 40 crore. This is the same bungalow, a part of which was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) way back in 2020 and has become a topic of controversy. Back the, Kangana had also called out the state government for intentionally targeting her.

Kangana's bungalow also houses her production house Manikarnika Films. Bollywood Hungama reported that a Youtube page called Code Estate put up a video saying that a production house office is up for sale. The video did not mentions any name but glimpses of the house made it clear that it belonged to Kangana Ranaut. The photos and other visuals used in the video indicated that the property belonged tp Kangana as the actress had previously shared visuals of her stunning house after she had renovated it post the demolition.

The Youtube video said that the plot size of the bungalow is 285 meters while the constructions areas of the bungalow is 3042 sq feet. The video also revealed that the property is being sold for Rs 40 crore.

In 2020, a part of Kangana 's house was demolished by BMC who claimed that the actress carried out illegal work in the premises. The governing body also said that the actress had failed to produce the permissions/approvals/sanction for it as per BMC laws.

The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9. Kangana filed a case against BMC and even demanded ₹2 crores for compensation from BMC but dropped her demands in May 2023, reports said.

On the work front:

Kangana has been gearing up for the release of her film 'Emergency' in which she essays the role of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi.

Backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, 'Emergency' is a mega-budget depiction of one of the most controversial episodes in the history of Indian democracy. At the heart of the story is one of the most sensational leaders of all time, India's first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film will be released in theatres on September 6, 2024.