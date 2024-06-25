Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' gets a new release date, actress says film inspired by Shakespeare's Macbeth

Owing to her political duties, Kangana Ranaut had delayed the release of her film 'Emergency'. The film now has a new release date

Kangana Ranaut in Emergency

Four-time National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with her new role as BJP MP of her hometown Mandi. Last month, the acclaimed actress announced the postponement of her upcoming movie 'Emergency' due to her election campaign with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Mandi constituency. Now, after her victory, she is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated period political drama, set for 6th September 2024.

Backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, 'Emergency' is a mega-budget depiction of one of the most controversial episodes in the history of Indian democracy. At the heart of the story is one of the most sensational leaders of all time, India's first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films confirmed the new release date for ‘Emergency.’

Talking about the same, Kangana said, “I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024.”

Speaking about the film in a recent interview, the actress expressed her advocacy for women and her vision for the film. Kangana Ranaut said, “As I have always said, whether it’s Indira Gandhi or any other woman, I have a lot of empathy for women. I cannot fake this and I also have respect for women in my heart, so I have done a lot of work for them. I have made a film based on the entire life of Indira Gandhi, and when you are an artist, everything serves as inspiration. Keeping those sentiments in mind, I made that film. So, when it comes out, I think everyone will like it. They should watch it as an entertainment film.”

She further added, “The incidents that occurred with our constitution, the reasons behind those incidents, the focus should be on those reasons so that in the future, there is no tampering with our constitution. A leader’s credibility, deeply hidden security, insecurity, strength, or weakness, are all factors to be considered so that in the future, there is no interference with our constitution. That’s why I made this film.”

‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah