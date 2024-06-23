Kapoor, during a press conference for his film 'Hamare Baarah,' initially expressed ignorance about Ranaut's identity but later commented on societal attitudes

Kangana Ranaut and Annu Kapoor. Pics/AFP, Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut responds to Annu Kapoor's remarks on CISF officer slap incident x 00:00

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut responded to comments made by actor Annu Kapoor regarding the recent controversy where Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF jawan, Kulwinder Kaur.

Kapoor, during a press conference for his film 'Hamare Baarah,' initially expressed ignorance about Ranaut's identity but later commented on societal attitudes towards successful women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP MP from Mandi took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of the press conference and wrote, "Do you agree with Annu Kapoor ji that we tend to hate a successful woman, hate her more if she is beautiful and hate her even more passionately if she is powerful? Is it true?"

Kapoor, when asked about the incident, said, "Yeh Kangana ji kaun hain? Please batao na kaun hain? Zaahir hai aap pooch rahe hain toh koi bahut badi heroine hongi? Sundar hain kya?"

When informed that Ranaut is now an elected MP from Mandi, he added, "Ek sundar hai toh hume waese hi unse jalan horahi hai kyuki hum toh bohut bhadde...aadmi hai. Uske baad powerful hai. Aap bolrahe hai kisi officer nein unhe thappad maar diya? Toh unko puri kaarwahi karni chahiye definitely."

The incident occurred at Chandigarh airport on June 6 around 3:30 pm when Kangana was about to board a flight to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Kangana was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable while she was headed to Delhi for the NDA meeting.

An FIR has been lodged against the constable under IPC sections 321 and 341, but no arrest has been made.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever