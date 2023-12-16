The family of Shreyas Talpade has now shared a health update on the Om Shanti Om actor

In Pic: Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade's family shares health update on the actor, says, 'He looked at us and smiled today'

Shreyas Talpade, renowned for his Golmaal fame, reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday. He was promptly rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri, where doctors performed angioplasty on him. The family of the actor has now shared a health update on the Om Shanti Om actor.

According to Pinkvilla's reports, the actor is now in better health, and it is mentioned that he smiled today. "Shreyas is better now. He has been recovering well and the surgery went fine. He looked at us and smiled today morning. That was relieving to all of us. He will himself talk to you in a few days time,” the family shared.

Yesterday, Bobby Deol opened up about Shreyas' health, in a statement to Bollywood Hungama. "I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine," Booby shared in his statement.

Earlier the Golmaal actor's wife Deepti took to her social media and wrote, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us."

Reportedly, Shreyas was perfectly fine and had been shooting for Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' the entire day. After returning home, he complained about feeling uneasy, and subsequently, he collapsed. Following this, he was promptly taken to the hospital.

The film 'Welcome to the Jungle' commenced filming on Wednesday in Mumbai. Alongside Shreyas, the movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, and the singer-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.