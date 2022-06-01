Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sanah Kapur's new short film Blue Cupboard based on relationship releases it's trailer

Sanah Kapur's new short film Blue Cupboard based on relationship releases it's trailer

Updated on: 01 June,2022 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Touted to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions and heartbreak in a relationship, the trailer of the short film has released

Sanah Kapur's new short film Blue Cupboard based on relationship releases it's trailer

Sanah Kapur and Akshay Anand Kohli in Blue Cupboard. Pic/Youtube


Actress Sanah Kapur best known for films like Shaandaar and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi will be next seen in a short film titled Blue Cupboard alongside Mumbai Diaries 26/11 fame actor Akshay Anand Kohli. Helmed by director Keith Keny and produced by Rahul Datta and PallakS Mehtaa of Colourblindentertainment, it will be streaming on Open Theatre platform on 2nd June onwards.

Touted to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions and heartbreak in a relationship, the trailer of the short film has released.




Watch Video


Show full article

bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK