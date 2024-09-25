Jr NTR bats for drug-free society

Jr NTR has appealed to the young generation to partner with the Telangana government in its efforts to create a drug-free society

Jr NTR

Lawyer act

The Kerala Story (2023) actor Adah Sharma will be seen playing a lawyer in the upcoming series, Reeta Sanyal, directed by Abhirup Ghosh. Based on the character created by acclaimed writer Amit Khan, the series will also feature Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee, and Manik Papneja. “I’ve always wanted to play a character like this one. I’ve been fortunate to not be typecast and have had the chance to play characters that were admirable, scary, and sweet, and many that were unlike the person I am. The minute I read the script of Reeta Sanyal, I knew this was the show for me. I got to play 10 people in one show,” she shared, adding that the series captures the challenges faced by a girl who tries to make her mark as a lawyer and detective. “What makes it stand apart from something that you have seen before is [watching] Reeta Sanyal is like reading a comic book. It’s fun, exciting, thrilling, and larger than life.”

Friend of the young

Jr NTR is using his fame to bring awareness to the pertinent cause of drug use by the youth. The actor has appealed to the young generation to partner with the Telangana government in its efforts to create a drug-free society. Ahead of the release of his movie Devara: Part 1, he released a video to support his endeavour. “The future of our country is in the hands of the youth, but, unfortunately, some people are getting attracted to drugs for temporary pleasure, to overcome the grief of losing their near and dear ones, or are being influenced by friends. Life is very precious. Come and join hands with me to become partners in the Telangana government’s ongoing initiative,” he said, appealing that they inform the Anti-Narcotics Bureau if they notice suspicious activity.

Off to France

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light is set to arrive in theatres across France on October 2, its lead actor Kani Kusruti said. The news comes days after the Malayalam-Hindi movie, the winner of the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, was released in limited screens in Kerala on September 21 by Rana Daggubati’s production house. The film is an official Indo-French co-production between Chalk and Cheese Films from India and Petit Chaos from France.

Remembering a legend

Remembering his father and veteran star Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary, Fardeen Khan penned an emotional note on Instagram. In the post, he talked about the traits that the “third generation of Khans” inherited from Feroz Khan. “It has been 15 years without you, and though time has passed, your presence is felt deeply in the lives of those you never had the chance to meet. Your grandchildren, the third generation of Khans, carry pieces of your fearless heart and unmatched spirit. They live with stories of the legend you were—your grace, your strength, and your timeless charisma. Your legacy endures in ways words cannot capture.”

Being magical Veteran actor Farida

Jalal, who recently featured in the music video of the song, I am jaadugar, has shared that the track represents the beauty of believing in the impossible. The song, by Alif, brings to life the journey of a young boy, whose imagination is nurtured by his grandmother, played by Jalal. The actor shared that the role reminded her of her role in the popular TV show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. “Playing this role was a special experience for me, as it represents the beauty of believing in the impossible. It’s a reminder that no matter how old we get, magic is always a part of us.”

Why we’re worthy!

Ever since news of Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies being selected as India’s official entry to the upcoming 97th Academy Awards hit headlines, chatter around why the movie trumped Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light to make it to the next round has gripped attention. Asked what makes the Aamir Khan co-production special, Rao pointed to the film’s narrative that delves upon “identity, empowerment, and finding one’s voice in a world that often tries to stifle it”. “The story may be set in rural India, but its themes resonate universally. What has been amazing is that so many people who have gone down this path before with their respective films have reached out and are sharing their knowledge. We know that this is just the start of what will be a wonderful, enriching, and rewarding journey,” she shared.

Mom being a mom

Neetu Kapoor had the loudest cheer as news relating to her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s next endeavour hit headlines. Sahni will be seen in Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Sharing the poster of the project, Kapoor wrote, “Can’t wait to watch my little one on the screen.” The third season of the franchise will see the return of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey. The new additions include Shalini Passi, an entrepreneur and wife of PASCO Group’s Sanjay Passi, and Kalyani Saha, founder of Rezon Luxury Silverware.

A year, already

Parineeti Chopra painted her Instagram feed with images of her Maldives vacation with husband Raghav Chadha as they marked their first anniversary. “We had a quiet day yesterday; just the two of us. But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn’t be more grateful. Ragaii, I don’t know what I did in my past life and this one to deserve you. I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, and mature husband. A straight-up honest human being,” she wrote of the Aam Aadmi Party leader.