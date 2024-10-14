Adah Sharma was recently in the news after she rented Sushant Singh Rajput's former flat in Bandra. Many called her move a publicity stunt to grab headlines

In Pic: Adah Sharma

Listen to this article Adah Sharma on allegations of renting Sushant Singh Rajput’s house as publicity stunt: ‘I did what I had to’ x 00:00

Adah Sharma, the actress who gained recognition for her role in 'The Kerala Story', was recently in the news after she rented Sushant Singh Rajput's former flat in Bandra. The actress received backlash from Rajput's fans for renting the apartment. Many called her move a publicity stunt to grab headlines, which didn’t sit well with Adah. She has now reacted to the allegations, sharing that she feels truly settled in her new home.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘I did what I had to do’- Adah Sharma

In an interaction with 'India Today Digital', Adah shared, "As an actor, or even as a person, you cannot react to everything that’s been said. We all have a lot of things to do in life. Also, this is a free country, and everyone has the right to have an opinion. If they feel something, they should… and continue to do so. I am not here to tell anyone, ‘I am a good person,’ or give them reasons for my actions. I did what I had to do, and I know myself. And just like I don’t want anyone to change for me, I would also not change myself.”

‘Energy in the house is excellent’

Adah Sharma added, “I am really all settled in the house, and I really love the place.” In another interview with 'Bollywood Hungama', Adah revealed that she lives in the apartment with her mother and grandmother. “The energy in the house is excellent.”

Adah Sharma's Work Front:

On the work front, Adah Sharma was recently seen in 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'. Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film was released in theaters on March 15.

Shah and Sudipto’s first collaboration, 'The Kerala Story', emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023. It depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan. She also starred in season 2 of 'Sunflower', co-starring Sunil Grover.

The actress will next be seen in the thrilling drama series 'Reeta Sanyal'. Adah Sharma will be returning with another quirky and unconventional character, portraying a lawyer who doesn’t follow the traditional path to seek the truth. Instead, she impersonates different personalities to uncover the truth herself. A lawyer by profession and a detective at heart, 'Reeta Sanyal' brings a fresh and quirky twist to the legal drama