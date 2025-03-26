Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav, who plays a small-town social media influencer in Tu Yaa Main, says he spent days creating his look in the survival thriller

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor

Be it a Malegaon boy with big dreams or a Mumbai-based fitness trainer, Adarsh Gourav has a knack for inhabiting different characters with ease. His next avatar? A social media influencer. Come June, the actor will kick off the shoot of Tu Yaa Main along with co-star Shanaya Kapoor. “It was the film’s look that first caught my attention,” he says of director Bejoy Nambiar’s survival thriller that sees two social media content creators, trying to outdo each other while making a video in a Mumbai lake, unaware of a crocodile lurking in the water.



Becoming a content creator has given Gourav another chance to build a character far removed from his real-life persona. “I never want to repeat myself. The joy of acting lies in disappearing so completely into a character that the audience forgets the actor behind it. For me, acting is about complete immersion—physically, emotionally, and mentally.” A big step of understanding the character is creating his look. Many days went into cracking his look in the film—read spiky hair, earrings and piercings. The actor shares, “I invest time in crafting each character’s look because appearances tell stories. The way a person walks, dresses, or carries themselves can reveal so much about them. For instance, playing a fitness trainer in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan [2023] required me to build an athletic physique. For Tu Yaa Main, I am stepping into the shoes of a small-town social media influencer; that means reshaping my physicality, altering my mannerisms and deeply understanding my character’s psyche.”

