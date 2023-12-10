Breaking News
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya, Siddhant and Aadarsh starrer promises a coming-of-age drama with the Zoya Akhtar touch

Updated on: 10 December,2023 08:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix’s new coming-of-digital-age drama, celebrates the power of friendship in the fast-paced era of social media

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be streaming exclusively on Netflix from December 26

In a world where keeping up with appearances online sometimes overshadows reality, our friends are the anchors that keep us grounded. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix’s new coming-of-digital-age drama, celebrates the power of friendship in the fast-paced era of social media. Premiering on December 26, the film follows three best friends as they navigate life, striving to balance their online identities with their true selves. 
 
Directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh, who also co-wrote it with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film chronicles the lives of three twenty-something friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they explore the digital world and support one another in their search for authenticity amidst their virtual lives. Produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the film invites viewers to explore the complexities of online existence as a young adult. 
 
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer and music album were put to verdict earlier today at a sundowner party in Mumbai in front of press and fans. The cast, director and producers were present as they unveiled the trailer and shared their experience bringing this film to life. The event also featured live performances.
 
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav felt that the film mirrors the spirit of this generation. In a joint statement, they said, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan uniquely represents millennials and Gen Z, echoing their lives lived out both on social media and in the real world. It's a story that needs to be told, a story our generation will wholeheartedly connect with and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of it. The best part is that during filming, we immersed ourselves so deeply in our roles that our on-screen friendship seamlessly transformed into real camaraderie off-camera. We can’t wait for Netflix audiences around the world to discover our labor of love.”
 
Arjun Varain Singh shared that his directorial debut was his way of telling a story about the generation he grew up with, saying, “I wanted to share a story close to my heart, about the people I cherish and grew up with. The twenties mark the most exciting yet daunting chapter of life and navigating through that maze while growing up in the digital age, amidst the chaotic world of social media can be even more overwhelming. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan features an incredibly talented cast who brought this story to life with their utmost dedication and belief. This story will belong to our generation when it releases on Netflix on December 26, and I am super thrilled for audiences to discover the joy of friendship on-screen.”
 
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be streaming exclusively on Netflix from December 26, 2023!




