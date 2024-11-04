Breaking News
Adarsh Gourav made short film in Malegaon for his character in Superboys of Malegaon

Adarsh Gourav made short film in Malegaon for his character in 'Superboys of Malegaon'

Updated on: 05 November,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Ahead of the movie’s India première in January, Superboys of Malegaon actor Adarsh Gourav on living the life of the character he played on screen

In presenting the story of Malegaon’s amateur filmmakers in Superboys of Malegaon, Reema Kagti showcased a lesser-known facet of India’s filmmaking history to the crowd at the Toronto International Film Festival. Ahead of the India release of the movie, based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, who crafted no-budget community-sourced films, cast member Adarsh Gourav reveals that he spent a considerable amount of time shadowing him. 


“To really understand him, I didn’t only want to hear about his experiences; I wanted to live them. That is why I spent time in Malegaon, shadowing Nasir and creating my own short film with the same limitations that he had—minimal equipment, a small crew, and almost no budget. It was an eye-opening experience. The struggles they faced and the resilience they had to create something meaningful with limited means helped me understand the soul of Malegaon’s film community. Going through the process of filmmaking with these constraints allowed me to get into the skin of the character in a way that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise. I have deep admiration for everyone in Malegaon who dares to dream big, despite all odds,” says the actor.



