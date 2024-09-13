As Superboys of Malegaon premières at Toronto festival, Adarsh hopes his movie brings long due recognition to the hyper local film industry

Adarsh Gourav

Listen to this article Adarsh Gourav heads to TIFF: ' High time the Malegaon film industry received the recognition it deserves' x 00:00

When we last spoke with Adarsh Gourav, the actor had told us that he couldn’t wait to put on a tuxedo and walk the red carpet at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024 (Bring out that tux, July 11). Well, the D-Day has arrived. His film, Superboys of Malegaon, is set to have its world première at the prestigious festival today, and he is soaking in the festival fever. “Today is my third day in Canada, and I’m still adjusting to the jet lag,” he tells us, hours before

the première.

ADVERTISEMENT

One’s first festival appearance is always special. What makes it dearer for Gourav is that he is taking a movie rooted in India on the international circuit. “It’s close to my heart as it tells a story of passion, determination, and love for cinema.”

The actor plays Nasir Shaikh, who directs no-budget spoofs

Inspired by the real-life events of Malegaon, a small town in India, Reema Kagti’s directorial venture tells the true story of Nasir Shaikh and his ragtag group of friends who make no-budget spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood classics. To Gourav, the existence of such a hyper local industry—that has churned out films like Malegaon Ke Sholay and Malegaon Ka Don—told him of people’s love for movies and how cinema holds the promise of transporting them to a world of boundless possibilities. “The Malegaon film industry is a world unto itself. Its working reflects the power of human ingenuity, proving that with limited resources and a lot of heart, it’s possible to produce entertaining and profitable films. They often work with shoestring budgets, relying on local talent, improvised sets, and a DIY ethos. The industry has developed a distinct style, often incorporating elements of humour, satire, and social commentary,” marvels the actor.

He is proud that Superboys of Malegaon, also starring Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh, is taking the story of this unusual industry to the world. “It’s high time that the Malegaon film industry received the recognition it deserves. Through the making, I delved into the intricacies of this film industry, which isn’t defined by a specific language or culture but by the place it originates from. They have carved out their own genre. It’s incredible how not a single one of their films ever loses money. Our film is about the love for cinema through their eyes, so I took the time to learn about their distinct ways of working.”