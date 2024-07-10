Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bring out that tuxedo

Bring out that tuxedo

Updated on: 11 July,2024 06:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Adarsh thrilled about attending his first film festival as Superboys of Malegaon is set to première at TIFF

Bring out that tuxedo

Superboys of Malegaon

Bring out that tuxedo
Many firsts accompany an actor’s journey, from his maiden project to his first award. Adarsh Gourav is set to tick another off his list—his first film festival. The actor’s next, Superboys of Malegaon, is slated to have its world première at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13. Reema Kagti’s directorial venture, inspired by true events in the town of Malegaon, also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora.


Reema Kagti
Reema Kagti


A jubilant Gourav says, “I was beyond thrilled when I found out we were going to TIFF. The movie is about celebrating cinema, and I’m so happy that cinephiles from all over the world will watch it together. It’s also my first film festival. I’m excited to put on a tux and walk the red carpet with everyone who made this film possible.”


Superboys of Malegaon is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker in Malegaon, who, along with a ragtag group of friends, has directed no-budget spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood films. His movies have provided a much-needed escape to the town’s residents from their daily struggles. Gourav believes it’s a story that must be told. “I had heard about the Malegaon film industry before, and found it fascinating how they manage to finance their movies. It’s about time this industry got the recognition it deserves.”

Adarsh Gourav toronto bollywood news Entertainment News

