Adipurush: 'Baap' becomes 'Lanka' as makers modify Lord Hanuman's dialogue in Prabhas-starrer; watch

Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman in Adipurush

Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush' was one of the most hyped and anticipated films of the year. However, with its release on June 16 in the theatres, it faced the wrath of the audience. Audiences who watched the film on opening day expressed disappointment with the film calling the VFX, storytelling, and dialogues subpar. The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

Above all, it was the dialogues by Lord Hanuman that were highlighted by the audience who termed it as 'cringe'. A particular dialogue that received severe backlash is when Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman says, “Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki”. After severe backlash, the makers on Sunday promised to revamp the dialogues that hurt the sentiments of people.

Now, the theatres are running the film with the revamped dialogue. The dialogue has now been modified to, "Kapda tere Lanke ka, aag tere Lanke ki, tel tere Lanke ka, jalegi bhi teri Lanke ki”.

Manoj Muntashir, who penned the dialogues for the film had earlier defended his work. After the release of the film, Manoj Muntashir and director Om Raut discussed various aspects of 'Adipurush' with Republic TV's Arnab Goswami. Muntashir said that the oversimplification of the words was “not an error". He said, "A completely meticulous thought process has gone into writing the dialogues for the film”. He said that the dialogues are meant to be more relatable to today's audience."‘Inn dialogues mein kya hai aisa jo kamzor hai’ (what is so weak in these dialogues)," he questioned.

Muntashir also reiterated that “humare yahan daadiyan, naniyan jab (Ramayan ki) kathaye sunati thi, jo isi bhaasha mein sunaati thi” (In our place, grandmothers narrate the trailers of Ramayana in a similar language). For that particular dialogue of Lord Hanuman, the writer argued, “yeh dialogue iss desh ke bade bade sant, bade bade katha vachak aisi hi bolte hai jaise maine likha hai” (Oral retellings and priests narrate the scene in the same way I have written). “I am not the first one to write this dialogue, it's already there”, he added.