'Adipurush' Box Office: Prabhas-starrer collects over Rs 300 crore in 3 days

Updated on: 19 June,2023 02:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Adipurush Box Office: Despite mixed reviews, Prabhas-starrer had a dream run at the global box office

'Adipurush' Box Office: Prabhas-starrer collects over Rs 300 crore in 3 days

Still from Adipurush

'Adipurush' Box Office: Prabhas-starrer collects over Rs 300 crore in 3 days
Adipurush Box Office: While Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' opened to largely disappointing reviews, the film has had a great first weekend at the box office. Having crossed the 100 crore mark at the global box office on day 1, the film crossed the 300 crore mark in first three days.  There was much anticipation and expectation from the film led by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan and the results have reflected at the box office. 


Production banner T-Series said the movie, fronted by Prabhas, minted Rs 100 crore globally on the third day of its release. "'Adipurush' continues to captivate audiences across generations, crossing an astounding Rs 340 crores on the opening weekend at the box office! Jai Shri Ram," T-Series said in a statement posted on its official Twitter page.


The multilingual 3D spectacle, which was released on Friday amid much fanfare, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.


Meanwhile, 'Adipurush' has been heavily criticised for its poor VFX, execution and even the dialogues. People have called Lord Hanuman's lines in the film 'disrespectful'. A particular dialogue that received severe backlash is when Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman says, “Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki”. 

Defending the dialogues, writer Manoj Muntashir told Republic TV that the oversimplification of the words was “not an error". He said, "a completely meticulous thought process has gone into writing the dialogues for the film”. He said that the dialogues are meant to be more relatable to today's audience."‘inn dialogues mein kya hai aisa jo kamzor hai’ (what is so weak in these dialogues)," he questioned.

However, on Sunday, the makers announced their decision to revamp the problematic dialogues of the film. "There's nothing beyond the sentiments of audiences and harmony. Team 'Adipurush' in respect of public opinion, revamps dialogues for unifying film experience"

